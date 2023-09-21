11:11 drew my attention, coincidence?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The last week I had a few days in a row where I have seen this number over and over again.And actually while I was putting this video together I looked once on the time of the computer and it showed 11:11
Coincidence, or does Adonai want to say something?
Transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/message-11_11-coincidence/
If you are looking for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://bindernowski.com/donation/
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ