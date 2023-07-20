Is Someone Bribing [Bidan] Right Now?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Isn’t The Threat You Think It Is
* It’s not the millions; it’s the fact that China knows all the details of those payments.
* If the Chicoms were to go public with that info, it would be devastating.
* There may be a blackmail file on POTUS.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 20 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v315djq-loser-democrats-hilariously-faceplant-in-hearing-ep.-2051-07202023.html