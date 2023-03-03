© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2a7gld66e3
2023.03.02 In the post-CCP era, the global political landscape will undergo tremendous changes. Socialism, Communism, Extreme Religiosity and Extreme Nationalism will all disappear.
后中共时代，全球政治格局会发生巨大的变化。社会主义、共产主义、极端宗教主义和民族主义都将消失。
后中共时代，全球政治格局会发生巨大的变化。社会主义、共产主义、极端宗教主义和民族主义都将消失。