X22 SPOTLIGHT: Derek Johnson - Continuity Of Gov't, Military In Control, Scare Event Necessary
225 views • 05/01/2023

X22 SPOTLIGHT: Derek Johnson - Continuity Of Government Is In Place, Military In Control, Scare Event Necessary


Today’s Guest: Derek Johnson


Website: The1776Nation - http://the1776nation.com

http://thedocuments.info


Truth Social:https://truthsocial.com/@derekjohnson

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rattletrap1776


Derek Johnson is a United States Army Veteran, Retired, DV. 1776 nation which is thedocuments.info, where breaks down the covert operation that is going on right now. Derek is also a 2 time Billboard Hit Artist and Songwriter, Derek is best known for his two Billboard Hits "Real Cool Kinda Hot" and "Right Beer Right.


 Derek begins the conversation on how the government is under a different set of laws. The military is control under COG. Everything we are witnessing is part of the plan to bring down the [DS]. The last act will be cleaning up the low level foot soldiers, scare event will be necessary.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


