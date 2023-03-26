BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PSEC - 2023 - ALT TECH | Odysee Has Improved SIGNIFICANTLY | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
03/26/2023

 ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - ALT TECH | Odysee Has Improved SIGNIFICANTLY" -- Dave Kelso takes you through a screen capture run through of the LBRY / Odysee platform, showing you many of the improvements they have made over the last 12 months.



This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Hunter Kressel, Electronic Assault

Hashtags: #odysee #alttech #freedom #upgrades #improvements

Metatags Space Separated: odysee alttech freedom upgrades improvements

Metatags Comma Separated: odysee, alttech, freedom, upgrades, improvements



WATCH / DOWNLOAD --


On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/AcQIbUwItRLP/

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2023---ALT-TECH---Odysee-Has-Improved-SIGNIFICANTLY---432hz--hd-720p-:d?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2eubos-psec-2023-alt-tech-odysee-has-improved-significantly-432hz-hd-720p.html

On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/nvM153Y

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/ecd502dc-7957-4da4-bde6-a54d3fc62839

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/3O85GzaJcnTdYx1

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=bf2fe1cb455e047b32fcfe50d50f4053ef57d572dbc12a101e6a31f406d3ea45&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/125545_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html



PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --


LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



freedomalttechupgradesodyseeimprovements
