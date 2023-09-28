▪️The AFU continues to launch artillery strikes on the border areas of the Kursk region.

Residential houses, as well as industrial and infrastructure facilities were damaged in five villages. One person was injured.

▪️Daily shelling of Belgorod region settlements continues.

The village of Bol'shetroitskoe was hit by artillery, private houses were damaged and a local resident was seriously wounded.

▪️Positional battles are taking place in the Kreminna sector, neither side is taking large-scale actions.

In the Dibrova area, Russian troops stopped an attempted offensive by enemy infantry.

▪️In the Soledar direction, the AFU are pressing in the area of Kurdyumivka and Andriivka.

The enemy is trying to break through in the area of Klishchiivka, but despite all efforts, cannot seize the initiative and advance to the railroad.

▪️Russian Aerospace Forces launched a strike on the enemy's reserve concentration area on the AFU-controlled territory.

In Kostyantynivka, an attack aircraft destroyed an AFU deployment site and several units of armored vehicles.

▪️The AFU continue to shell the civilian population of Donbass.

Donetsk and Horlivka again came under massive attacks. Residential buildings were damaged. One person was killed and three others wounded.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector, counter-fighting continues. Russian troops managed to push the enemy from some positions in the direction of Robotyne.

Near Verbove, the AFU are unsuccessfully trying to attack and suffering significant losses in equipment and personnel.

