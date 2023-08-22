Why the Mayor of Lahaina, Maui Must Resign and Needs to Be Investigated For Malevolence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said Monday that 850 people are still missing as search and rescue efforts continue after devastating wildfires tore through the island earlier this month. This mayor is an absolute fall down. On the weekend he could not tell how many children were missing. Now he can't even remember that the fire started in the afternoon on August 8th when he was saying that everything was in order.