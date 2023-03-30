Everybody Plays the Fool by the Globalist & the IMF World Bank Choir

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two regional US banks, California-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and New York's Signature Bank, have collapsed under the weight of heavy losses on their bond portfolios and a massive run on deposits. Mar 20, 2023
Regional banks, including KeyBank, feel the sting from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse: https://buffalonews.com/business/local/regional-banks-including-keybank-feel-the-sting-from-silicon-valley-banks-collapse/article_b71d2586-c1a6-11ed-b948-5ff055a3da48.html