CTP (20250621 S3E105) Chrisleys Know Pardons BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3E105, 20250621) Weaponized Government: The Chrisley Pardon

The politically-motivated prosecution and subsequent pardon of Todd and Julie Chrisley reveals deeper issues with our tax enforcement system and government weaponization against political opponents. Their case demonstrates how the IRS targets everyday Americans while the wealthy can afford legal teams to fight back.

• Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of tax evasion but recently pardoned by President Trump

• Their daughter shared an emotional video about receiving the pardon news directly from President Trump

• The Chrisleys may have been specifically targeted because of their political affiliations

• Even celebrities like Nicolas Cage and Wesley Snipes have faced serious tax issues despite having professional accountants

• The wealthy can afford tax attorneys to shelter income and fight audits while average Americans cannot

• 87,000 new IRS agents were hired to target middle and lower-class Americans who can't afford legal representation

• When audited, average citizens often pay disputed amounts rather than spending more on legal fees to fight

• Political targeting by government agencies has precedent, similar to Lois Lerner targeting conservatives during the Obama administration

• Regardless of who prepares your taxes, you are ultimately responsible for what appears on your return



