BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trudeau Panics As Arrest Warrants Issued Against WEF Young Global Leaders
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
12
Download MP3
Share
Report
1393 views • 02/29/2024

- For sponsorship opportunities please email: [email protected]

- Claim your ownership stake in The People's Voice: https://collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv


Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned that independent media outlets represent a threat to the WEF’s Great Reset agenda that the global elites are working so hard to implement.


This is a huge problem for Trudeau personally because he understands that that his days as a free man are numbered and when the global elite fail and the WEF falls, he will be held to account for his various crimes.


According to the son of a WEF co-founder, Pascal Najadi, key figures are cooperating with prosecutors in the crimes against humanity case against the global elite and their diplomatic immunity is about to be revoked.


With mass arrests on the horizon, no wonder Trudeau has become more desperate and erratic than ever before.


Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE


Keywords
censorshipcanadatrudeaucrimes against humanityindependent mediaworld economic forumwefyoung global leaderpascal najadi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy