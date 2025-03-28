⚡️Trump says bad things are gonna happen to Iran if we don't reach a deal

⚡️🇮🇷 Trump says bad things are gonna happen to Iran if we don't reach a deal.

"Iran is very high on my list of things to watch"

Adding, same old BS:

US State Department: Israel has the right to defend itself against any attacks.

US State Department: Israel has the right to respond if it is subjected to rocket fire from any terrorist organization.

Meanwhile, about 2 hours ago this reported:

12 US airstrikes in the past 30 minutes against Sa'dah, northern Yemen.

PS. Pepe Escobar also gave a great speech in Yemen today. I posted Jackson Hinkle's speech, but not Pepe's. ... too many videos....