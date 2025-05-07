In yet another attempt to disrupt the negotiation process and any peaceful initiatives, Kyiv continues to escalate hostilities. Following the defeat of Ukrainian incursions in the Russian border areas, Kyiv predictably made another suicidal attempt to penetrate into the Kursk region. Notorious Ukrainian units, including the media-famous 47th Mechanized Brigade, the 425th Assault Brigade “Skala,” and the 24th Separate Assault Battalion “Aidar”, were involved in a new large-scale offensive along the border.

On May 5, Ukrainian forces persistently tried to breach the Russian border near the villages of Tyotkino and Novy Put. These settlements had already been a hotspot even before the start of the Kursk operation last August. Ukrainians chose this direction, hoping to isolate the combat zone by exploiting the terrain and destroying Russian bridges in the rear necessary for supplies.

Ukrainian troops attempted a series of assaults on foot, quad bikes and with mobile equipment, supported by IMR engineering vehicles, and tanks. However, coordinated Russian firepower destroyed all enemy equipment and personnel. Russian forces also conducted successful strikes against Ukrainian reserves across the Sumy region, using artillery, FPV drones, and airstrikes. By the end of the day, Ukrainian forces suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment without achieving any breakthroughs. Ukrainian assaults on NATO-supplied vehicles reportedly gained only 200 meters before being crushed. According to preliminary estimations, more than 24 vehicles were destroyed on the first day of attacks alone.

The immediate Ukrainian objective appears to be securing a foothold in Tyotkino, which could threaten Russian supply lines. If successful, their next move could be an advance toward Glushkovo from two directions aimed to cut off Russian forces west of the river. Such an outcome would undo Russian gains in the Kursk region amid negotiations, providing Kyiv with a much-needed morale boost and political leverage with Western sponsors.

While some speculate that the Tyotkino offensive could be a diversion, past Ukrainian operations have often lacked follow-through. Nevertheless, the evacuation of civilians from the border Ukrainian villages in the area indicate prolonged fighting in this direction, suggesting this may indeed be the main thrust.

The broader Ukrainian goal seems to be delaying the establishment of a Russian security zone in the Sumy region rather than seizing significant Russian territory. Despite Ukrainian attempts, Russian forces continued offensive operations, expanding their zone of control by about 5 km in the Sumy region.

The Ukrainian military-political leadership shows no intention of pursuing peace, instead preparing for further escalations. The coming days will reveal whether their latest offensive ends in another costly failure.

