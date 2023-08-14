HUNDREDS IF NOT THOUSANDS DEAD, BURNED ALIVE - SURVIVOR TELLS WHAT SHE SAW IN MAUI 🔥

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A survivor gives an account of what was seen in Maui Hawaii. Strange occurrences. "This was a direct energy attack on the people and the place of Maui." "100's if not thousands of people that died.""There was no warning."
Make no mistake. The satanic elite and our governments played a huge part in this. This was out right terrorism and murder.
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
👉 ClimateViewer
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
