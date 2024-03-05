BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Swollen Legs? | What Are The 3 Basic Functions of The Circulatory System?
Saving The World
Saving The World
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 03/05/2024

What are the 3 basic functions of the circulatory system?

Click Here http://josephdacademy.com/getcopperzen

Many adults have swelling in their feet or legs.

They think it’s no big deal and often go about their day ignoring it.

But this is a HUGE mistake.

Because swelling means there’s blood and fluid getting stuck.

And when your legs are clogged up…

You can develop a sudden clot.

Fortunately, an Illinois doctor discovered a simple way anyone can banish swelling in their legs and feet.

Click here now to see how.http://josephdacademy.com/getcopperzen

Swelling in your feet or legs? Do THIS now to protect yourself from deadly blood clots.

Click Here http://josephdacademy.com/getcopperzen



Keywords
healthwomenfootcirculatoryswollenlogscirculatorysystemcoldfoot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy