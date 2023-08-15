Demonic Agenda Defiling Your Kids

Save Souls with an OfGod Tshirt:
Unveiling Dark Secrets: Franklin Cover-Up, Ted Gunderson,
McMartin School Case, Epstein, and the Biblical Connections to Ancient
Practices
In the realm of conspiracy facts / hidden truths, several
cases and figures have captured alleged sinister networks involving powerful
individuals and institutions. The "Franklin Cover-Up and the Finders offer
clear evidence of how wicked our Leadership goes that echoes Epstein’s
blackmail operation. The McMartin School
Case demonstrates a lack of justice. While these cases span different periods
and contexts, they share themes of alleged child exploitation, sacrifice,
abuse, and cover-ups. Additionally, child sacrifice has connections to ancient
practices involving child sacrifice.
There is nothing new under the sun.
In this write-up, we will delve
into these cases and explore the claimed links to a specific biblical
reference.
The
Franklin Cover-Up: The "Franklin Cover-Up" refers to a
controversy that emerged in the late 1980s and early 1990s, centered
around allegations of child abuse, sexual exploitation, and involvement of
prominent figures in Nebraska. It was claimed that a child prostitution
ring was operating, implicating high-ranking officials, politicians, and
businessmen. Investigative journalist John DeCamp authored a book titled
"The Franklin Cover-Up: Child Abuse, Satanism, and Murder in
Nebraska," which detailed these allegations and the alleged efforts
to suppress and discredit the investigation.It all links back to Bush’s White House
when he was the VP.
Ted
Gunderson's Investigations: Ted Gunderson was a former FBI Special Agent
known for his post-retirement involvement in various conspiracy facts and
investigations. He gained notoriety for advocating facts related to
government conspiracies, satanic ritual abuse, and secret societies.
Gunderson demonstrated that powerful individuals were engaged in criminal
activities including child trafficking and ritual abuse, further fueling
the narrative of a hidden network of corruption.
The
McMartin School Case: The McMartin School Case was one of the longest and
most expensive trials in U.S. history, lasting from 1984 to 1990. The case
revolved around allegations of child abuse and molestation at the McMartin
Preschool in California. Ted Gunderson showed the hidden tunnel but it was
not brought into the court house.How deep is this rabbit hole?
The
Epstein Scandal: Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex
offender, became the focal point of a scandal that erupted in the 2000s.
Epstein was accused of operating a trafficking ring, involving underage
girls and powerful individuals. The case led to his arrest in 2019, but he
died in jail before facing trial. Epstein's death fueled conspiracy
theories and speculation about the extent of his connections and the
possibility of a cover-up.But, is
he alive today as a CIA / Mossad honey trap pawn?
Connections
to Ancient Practices: Biblical
Scholars have drawn connections between these modern cases of alleged
child exploitation and ancient practices involving child sacrifice,
particularly referencing the deity Moloch. Moloch, mentioned in various
religious texts including the Bible, is often associated with the worship
involving child sacrifice.Leviticus
18:21 (KJV) is often cited by conspiracy theorists as a reference to
sacrificing children to Moloch: "And thou shalt not let any of thy
seed pass through the fire to Molech, neither shalt thou profane the name
of thy God: I am the LORD."
As the mainstream news and art push for defiling and eating
our kids, we’ve seen vigilantly behavior around the world going after
pedophiles.
As courts lessen sentences to pedos, will this
trend continue?