X22 REPORT Ep 3186a - The People Are Now Questioning The [CB] System, It Has Begun

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3186a - Oct. 13, 2023
The People Are Now Questioning The [CB] System, It Has Begun
The [WEF] is moving forward with their GND, the people can see what they are about to do, this will not end well for the [WEF]. The people are beginning to question the Fed and those that support the Fed. The statistical information does not make sense. By next year this will be game over over for the FED.
