ISRAEL VS PALESTINE - YOU HAVE THREATENED ME TO SIDE WITH PALESTINE - THE ANSWER IS STILL NO!

I'm getting threats in my email box telling me that I have to pick Palestine in this war that has nothing to do with me. Friends of mine are publicly shaming me on YouTube and on Facebook because I will not side with palestine. Have you noticed that I'm not siding with Israel either?

Both sides are a bunch of violent assholes who will fight until the end of time and there's nothing that I'm going to say that will ever change that. I will not get involved and I won't dedicate a single brain cell to worrying about who the winner is going to be. It has nothing to do with me, canada, United States, Latin America or even South America none of us should give a shit because I promise you neither of those two territories gives a shit about us.

