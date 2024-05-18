NEW AI HUMANOID ROBOT SHAKES UP THE INDUSTRY 🤖 UNITREE G1 (BEATS TESLA BOT & BOSTON DYNAMICS)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Unitree Go1 is a new AI humanoid robot that significantly undercuts the price of competitors like Tesla's Optimus, offering advanced capabilities and impressive stability. With a range of motion and speed that surpasses many of its rivals, the Go1 uses cutting-edge technologies such as imitation and reinforcement learning to perform tasks with high precision. This robot's development highlights Unitree's rapid progress in the robotics industry, promising more accessible technology and potential applications in various fields.
#ai #robot
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW952y5INBQ
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://robothusiast.com/unitree-h1-general-purpose-humanoid-robot/