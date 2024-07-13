Khan Yunis after 3 Bunker Buster Bombs used by IOF - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel claims that they attacked the hiding place of Mohammad Deif, the commander-in-chief of Ezzeddin Qassam, in Khan Yunis with 3 bunker buster bombs.
(This is the sixth time that Israel has claimed assassination of Mohammad al-Daeif, the military leader of Hamas.)
300 martyrs and wounded civilians have been transferred to the hospital from the bombing site.