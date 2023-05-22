BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ukrainian Commandos Strike Inside Russia After Sullivan OK’s Hitting Crimea
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
979 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
161 views • 05/22/2023

World War 3 is heating up. A heavily armed band of Ukrainian commandoes crossed over the border today and entered Russia’s Belgorod region. Fighting erupted in several Russian towns. The region’s governor said Russian military forces were searching for the terrorists. Ukraine denied responsibility for the armed incursion and said the attacks were carried out by Russian para-military groups.

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN that President Joe Biden now approves Ukraine striking Crimea. We're going to start with a report from the London Times about today’s commando attack inside Russia.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/22/23


You can partner with us by visiting www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858


The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

Keywords
russiatrunewsww3zionismworld war 3ukrainesyrianuclearzionistsjeffrey epsteinassadtaiwanrick wilesescalationseymour hershdoc burkhartjake sullivanf16china techmicronbelgorodgreatest threatcrimeo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy