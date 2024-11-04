BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Politics In The Bible-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 3 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
90 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
8 views • 7 months ago

Back in the 1980’s, a group called the Religious Right took over politics in Washington DC, attempting to ‘bring in the kingdom’ to the United States via the political process. Led by a man named Doug Coe who ran a group called ‘The Family’, this evangelical-political hybrid rose to power in very short order. Over forty years later, politics in Washington are darker and dirtier than they’ve ever been, and the kingdom is no where in sight. What went wrong? Well, they could have avoided a lot of headache and useless aggravation had they consulted a dime store King James Bible that has a whole lot to say about politics and the political process in the life of a Christian. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, America is exactly 48 hours away from electing their next president, and the tension is as thick as anyone can ever recall. All you read about these days is politics and what’s going on in our political process. The Democrats and the Republicans could not possibly be more far apart, but why is no one consulting the Holy Bible to see what God has to say about politics? Because He has plenty to say, and if we would but listen to His counsel, it would save us a lot time and effort trying to build something God is only going to tear down. On this episode, we give you the gospel truth about what your King James Bible has to say about politics in the life of the Bible believing Christian.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy