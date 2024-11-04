Politics In The Bible-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 3 2024

Back in the 1980’s, a group called the Religious Right took over politics in Washington DC, attempting to ‘bring in the kingdom’ to the United States via the political process. Led by a man named Doug Coe who ran a group called ‘The Family’, this evangelical-political hybrid rose to power in very short order. Over forty years later, politics in Washington are darker and dirtier than they’ve ever been, and the kingdom is no where in sight. What went wrong? Well, they could have avoided a lot of headache and useless aggravation had they consulted a dime store King James Bible that has a whole lot to say about politics and the political process in the life of a Christian. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, America is exactly 48 hours away from electing their next president, and the tension is as thick as anyone can ever recall. All you read about these days is politics and what’s going on in our political process. The Democrats and the Republicans could not possibly be more far apart, but why is no one consulting the Holy Bible to see what God has to say about politics? Because He has plenty to say, and if we would but listen to His counsel, it would save us a lot time and effort trying to build something God is only going to tear down. On this episode, we give you the gospel truth about what your King James Bible has to say about politics in the life of the Bible believing Christian.



