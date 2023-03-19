BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Since 2005, the US government has known that CCP has been operating an illicit bioweapon offensive program
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
03/19/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2bv95lb780

03/17/2023 Solomon: Since 2005, the United States government has known that CCP has been operating an illicit bioweapon offensive program. The Academy of military medical sciences was the center of this bioweapons program, working with the Wuhan Institute of virology significantly. Despite all the intelligence committee's warnings, both the NIH under Dr. Fauci and the USAID funded at least $1.7 million to the Wuhan Institute of virology. And additionally, there may have been a separate flow of money to the Academy of military medical sciences in China.

03/17/2023 所罗门：2005年，美国政府就已知中共在实施生物武器进攻计划。中共国军事医学科学院是这个生物武器计划的核心，与武汉病毒学研究所进行重大合作。尽管情报委员会发出了所有警告，但（福奇主管的）国家卫生研究院及美国国际开发署至少向武汉病毒研究所提供了170万美元。此外，可能一直有资金单独资助中共军事医学科学院。

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
