Debt Monetization: The Endgame's Prelude | Rafi Farber

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The only solution to the U.S. debt crisis is debt monetization, says Rafi Farber of The End Game Investor. Such monetization by the Federal Reserve would signal a currency collapse, he notes. As soon as people lose faith in the Dollar and rush to gold to get out of Dollars, the “Endgame” will be days away, he says. Farber believes this Dollar crisis, the “Endgame,” is the only way out of the Middle East conflict, since it would halt U.S. involvement in the war.