The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. The Future Is Now!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'

Faith is not about the past, or even the future. Real biblical faith is about right now. Do you have faith move that mountain? Right now?

"Living in the Present

Encouraging others in their Christian walk is a daily work with eternal impact.

Hebrews 10:23-25

Many of us spend a great deal of energy in the present moment dwelling on the past and the future. We know that the past is beyond our control, but we worry about it. We tend to believe the future belongs to us, yet we fret about what it holds and whether it will bring joy or pain." Get the Intouch ministries app free to keep reading.

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3GaXstj

Music Video credit:

Siloam - Daddy's Little Girl (Dying To Live)

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3g2OXUf

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3QR4EzF

metalcrist1

@metalcrist1

https://www.youtube.com/@metalcrist1

The Rock Almighty

Part of the US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net