Syria: Israeli Air Force struck an industrial facility in the city of Hasiya in the Syrian province of Homs

The Israeli Air Force struck an industrial facility in the city of Hasiya in the Syrian province of Homs.
A new Israeli aggression on Syria, this time targeting the industrial zone of Hassia in Homs, western Syria, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported.
The Israeli regime has continued to spread its terror across the region, attacking Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria with the sponsorship of the United States and other allies.