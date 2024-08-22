© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Taking Your Kids Offline & Building A Happy Marriage
* Bethany Hamilton, who is famous for surviving a shark attack while surfing as a teenager, discusses homeschooling her kids and tips for a happy marriage.
* The most amazing thing about her is not that she survived the attack.
* It’s how she lives now.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 August 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-bethany-hamilton
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1826441995637981603