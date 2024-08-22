Taking Your Kids Offline & Building A Happy Marriage

* Bethany Hamilton, who is famous for surviving a shark attack while surfing as a teenager, discusses homeschooling her kids and tips for a happy marriage.

* The most amazing thing about her is not that she survived the attack.

* It’s how she lives now.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 August 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-bethany-hamilton

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1826441995637981603