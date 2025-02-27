‘Was it incompetence?’ Mel Gibson joins Newsom recall effort in wake of L.A. fires

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Actor Mel Gibson, recently named one of President Donald Trump’s special ambassadors to Hollywood, joined an effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom following the devastating and deadly Los Angeles wildfires.
https://ktla.com/news/local-news/mel-gibson-joins-newsom-recall-effort-in-wake-of-l-a-fires/