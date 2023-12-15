SHaDoWCa7 sings Ghost Riders In The Sky - A Cowboy Legend

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on December 15, 2019 along with her original description:

"Ghost Riders in the Sky - A Cowboy Legend was originally written and performed by Stan Jones in 1948. I have loved this song since I was a little kid! ^^ ❤ I hope this brings enjoyment to everyone who listens!"

Lyrics: Ghost Riders

An old cowboy went riding out one dark and windy day,

Upon a ridge he rested as he went along his way,

When all at once a mighty herd of red-eyed cows he saw,

A-plowing through the ragged sky and up the cloudy draw!

Yippie yi Yaaaaay!

Yippie yi Ohhhhhh!

Ghost Riders in the sky!

Their brands were still on fire and their hooves were made of steel,

Their horns were black and shiny and their hot breath he could feel,

A bolt of fear went through him as they thundered through the sky,

For he saw the Riders coming hard and he heard their mournful cry!

Yippie yi Yaaaaay!

Yippie yi Ohhhhhh!

Ghost Riders in the sky!

Their faces gaunt, their eyes were blurred, their shirts all soaked with sweat,

Their riding hard to catch that herd, but they ain't caught 'em yet,

'Cause they're cursed to ride forever on that range up in the sky,

On horses snortin' fire, As they ride I hear their cry!

Yippie yi Yaaaaay!

Yippie yi Ohhhhhh!

Ghost Riders in the sky!

As the riders loped on by him he heard one call his name,

If you want to save your soul from Hell a-riding on our range,

Then cowboy change your ways today or with us you will ride,

Trying to catch the Devil's herd, across these endless skies!

Yippie yi Yaaaaay!

Yippie yi Ohhhhhh!

Ghost Riders in the sky!

