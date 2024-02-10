The Body of Six-Year-Old Girl, Hind Rajab is Found by Relatives - Murdered by Israeli Forces

"I will ask you in front of God on the day of judgement about my daughter."

The body of six-year-old Hind Rajab was found by family members after an Israeli tank targeted their family car in Gaza as they tried to flee. Hind had been missing for 12 days and her body was found in the car near a roundabout in the city’s Tal al-Hawa suburb, alongside her were the bodies of her uncle, aunt and their three children.

Audio recordings of calls between Hind and emergency call operators revealed that she was the only one who remained alive in the car and was hiding among the bodies of her relatives while suffering an injury.

Hind’s mother cried as she held human rights organisations responsible for the death of her child and her family members.

