Interview with Trump assassination eyewitness. Who is silencing eyewitnesses and why?
33 views • 9 months ago
Attendee at PA Trump rally comes on to give strange new details | Dems try to hide Kamala Harris's radical record | Microplastics threaten population collapse | Israel threatens "all-out war" against Hezbollah and Lebanon after missile strike | Trump promises to make the USA the "Bitcoin super-power of the world" | FBI pays $2M to Strozk and Page over anti-Trump texts | Google bans Trump searches | Tucker Carlson tells Jewish comedian Noahide Laws outlawing worship of Jesus are "great!" | Paris Olympics faces massive backlash after LGBTQ+ mockery of The Last Supper, then denies doing it, and more!
