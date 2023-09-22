Zelensky "Attends" Zelensky’s own UN speech in Editing Fail

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky gave a speech at the UN General Assembly, where the guest of honor, listening intently was apparently… Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.





It seems that quite a lot of people did not actually turn up at the UN to hear Zelensky give another lecture about how everyone is evil for not giving him enough cash and bombs, as evidenced by the hundreds of empty seats. Such things, of course, must not be done.





The West may increasingly treat Ukraine like yesterday’s plaything, but Ukrainian media don’t have to actually acknowledge that. So, while official feeds showed Zelensky delivering his address, in English, to a barren hall, the dubbed Ukrainian version spliced in footage from a previous meeting, showing a hall full of intent admirers hanging on the speaker’s every word.





And there, sitting in the crowd, was Zelensky.







