Last Reset Mystery - 18XX - What Happened, Why & Who Or What Did It?

A broad look at the most perplexing century in history - The 1800s.





Virtually every foundation of our modern reality came out of that century, while at the same time it was perhaps the most politically and socially unstable 100 years in recent past.





How was it all done? Who was the workforce behind the relentless developments, and how were they trained and sustained in those times?





As you will see, it only takes a few breaks in the narrative for endless questions to be brought forth. From a hidden history perspective, this is the century that I believe contains many of the answers we seek, and the evidence can be found anywhere one looks.





