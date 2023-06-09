Introducing Firo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Firo (formerly known as Zcoin) is a privacy-first digital currency that enables untraceable transactions and true financial freedom from the prying eyes of large corporations, financial institutions, and oppressive governments.
Firo advocates privacy as a fundamental human right, and enables users to regain control of their money.
As a leading technology innovator, Firo designed a simple burn and spend model that strengthens on-chain privacy, while making it more broadly accessible.
Find out more:
Website: https://firo.org
Forum: https://forum.firo.org/
Telegram: https://t.me/firoorg