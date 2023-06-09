Introducing Firo

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Firo (formerly known as Zcoin) is a privacy-first digital currency that enables untraceable transactions and true financial freedom from the prying eyes of large corporations, financial institutions, and oppressive governments. Firo advocates privacy as a fundamental human right, and enables users to regain control of their money. As a leading technology innovator, Firo designed a simple burn and spend model that strengthens on-chain privacy, while making it more broadly accessible.

Find out more:

Website: https://firo.org

Forum: https://forum.firo.org/

Telegram: https://t.me/firoorg

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/TGZPRbRT3Y

blockchain privacy crypto financial freedom privacy coin firo
