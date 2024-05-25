BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bro Sanchez Wins Debate VS Terrence Howard Over Flat Earth
Truthtalker911
58 views • 11 months ago

another great Flatpower show by Bro Sanchez exposing Terrence Howard, where end of the show were multiple things we all discovered that even blew Bro's mind, while i was on the call and i got to speak at end of the show, me Jack


the reason why starts stream but doesn't get into shit right away is cuz is giving viewers time to come on and watch it when he has a minimum of 1,000 live YT viewers everytime so much so YT has to mess with everytime to stop the numbers of us watching from growing

godsolarknowledgelightmatrixearthcosmologyskywordrealityflatgreatancientadamsconceptiondiamondbroringeclipseeffectancestorshourssanchez
