WAR ROOM | Rogan O'Handley: "It's not worth the $5K to sellout the American people"
GalacticStorm
132 views • 09/27/2023

DC Draino reveals activity by trolls offering to buy online attacks | Steve Bannons War Room

They are reaching out to Twitter and Instagram bigger accounts (MAGA influencers) and trying to get them to speak against Matt Gaetz!  

WATCH: @DC_Draino SLAMS Leftist Operatives for Offering Payments in Exchange for Negative Gaetz Tweets Regarding the Potential Government Shutdown 👇


“This is the first time I've ever seen this take place from what I assume is something close to the Republican Party or GOP leadership…They're just going after the biggest accounts they can find and not really doing their research as to who's on their side or not because when it comes to the grassroots influencers, the biggest names, they all support what Matt Gaetz is doing.”

Rogan O'Handley: "It's not worth the 5,000 bucks to look like a sellout to the American people" 

@DC_Draino

war roomdojsteve bannonccpmccarthydc drainomatt gaetz attacks
