The Perfect Triangle #162 - 15SEPT23 - Guests: Monika Schaefer + Professor Emeritus Anthony Hall

Courageous Canadian Titans of Truth Monika Schaefer (freespeechmonika.com) and Professor Anthony Hall (anthonyjhall.substack.com) in Canada boldly stand against the tidal wave of lies from the synagogue of satan! Monika will update us on the illegal and immoral incarceration of her brother Alfred in a German Prison for telling nothing but truths!