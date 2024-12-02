Mass rally in Bethlehem in support of Palestinian prisoners





Participants in the vigil, which was held at the prisoners' roundabout in the centre of Bethlehem, raised slogans demanding an end to the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, an end to crimes against civilians, the immediate release of detainees, and the intensification of local and international efforts to support their steadfastness and highlight their suffering to the world. They emphasised that our people in the Gaza Strip, with their steadfastness and will, reflect the image of the overall Palestinian struggle.

A demonstration was organised in Bethlehem today in support of detainees in occupation prisons, amid demands to stop the genocidal crimes in Gaza.

Interview:-Mazen Alazeh

Reporting: Rana Owainh

Filmed: 01/12/2024

