WW3, Blood Moon Eclipses & Purim

Under the Blood Moon Eclipse of Purim March 14, 2025 Iran, China and Russia consulted with each other on how to exterminate Israel just like Haman planned in the original Purim story. This time they planned with nuclear weapons.

During the same Purim 2025 timeframe, America and Israel bombed the enemies of Israel, including Yemen, Syria and ISIS in Iraq.

That sounds like Purim part two.

Let's analyze the Purim story in light of what the world is doing to cause Revelation to be revealed.