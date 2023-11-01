Yemen Declares War On Israel. Here's Why Yemen Will Lose This Battle.





The media is telling you to be afraid of more and more and more every single day and unfortunately, many of you are falling for it. For the last 18 hours, Yemen and its declaration of war on Israel has been trending on Twitter.





The Yemenis have absolutely no capacity to win this war and in this video, I tell you the reason why, and believe me, it is not what you think.





www.FreedomReport.ca





#israel #palestine #saudi #saudiarabia #hamas #yemen #jews #muslims #war #missile #syria #jordan #USA #death