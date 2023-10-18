Ben Bergquam | Wash DC is gearing up for more leftist Democrat terrorism threats

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News@BenBergquam
In DC. Just got out of the House Chambers for the vote for Speaker #JimJordan. Not surprisingly it didn’t end today. Now they’re gearing up for more leftist Democrat terrorism threats outside, brought to you by AOC, Rashida Talib, Ilhan Omar and the America and Israel hating left!
Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
