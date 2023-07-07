GLENN BECK | I'm DONE Warning People

Glenn: I'm DONE Warning People | Ep 287

For years, Glenn felt it was part of his calling as a broadcaster to warn people about the destruction of freedom, the transition of our economy, and the rise of tyrannical global elites.





But now, Glenn believes he has a new calling: hope. Back in April, he got an opportunity to speak about it at the First Landing 1607 Project’s event, “The Declaration of Covenant.” But it wasn’t just a message for the people in that room.





Glenn believes it was the start of something new that will involve ALL of us. Glenn shares his testimony, his new calling, who he believes the next Billy Graham will be, and where he believes we are right now:





America has forgotten who she is, the world is in chaos, the people of God are under attack, and the enemy thinks he’s winning. But the Lord is preparing a surprise party …





