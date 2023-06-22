Tom Renz | U.S. Intel and the Culture of Corruption

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Adam Schiff has been censured, finally... I mean after all of his lies what more does someone have to do to get censured? Start murdering puppies on the Senate floor? This is an easy one, and something that should have been done long ago, more so it's an issue that should have FULL republican senate support. How there were six republicans that sided with the dem's on this issue is mind blowing. Here's the list of the RINO's, we need to call them out and demand #CourageousLeadership: Michael Guest, David Joyce, Andrew Garbarino, John Rutherford, Michelle Fishbach, Ken Buck. #RINO #RINOHunting #Schiff #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Lawfare #RenzWarriors #Truth #USSenate #GOP
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102