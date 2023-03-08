BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Karen W. Siegemund, President of American Freedom Alliance: The CCP's evil is comparable to that of the Nazis!
0 view • 03/08/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2arzj2a44d

【NFSC@CPAC 】3/4/2023: Dr. Karen W. Siegemund, President of American Freedom Alliance: The CCP's evil is comparable to that of the Nazis! Facing the CCP's unrestricted warfare, we must see the evil as it takes baby steps towards us. Our government must not become an accomplice to the CCP! If we lose America, we will have nowhere to go! That’s why every American must fight back!

#CCP #Nazi #unrestrictedwarfare #CCPinfiltration #US

GETTR: @americanfreedomalliance


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/4/2023：美国自由联盟主席凯伦·西格蒙德博士：中共的邪恶堪比纳粹！面对中共超限战，我们要在邪恶向我们小步迈进时就发现它！决不允许我们的政府成为中共的帮凶！如果失去了美国，我们将无处可逃！每个美国人都要反击！

#中共 #纳粹 #超限战 #中共渗透 #美国

盖特号：@americanfreedomalliance


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
