CANCER CURE ??
2483 views • 09/25/2023

Joe Tippens a cancer patient who was given three months to live, took a combination of nutrients including Fenbendazole, while deciding not to change his diet & it worked.

Is there anything in this I don't know? Maybe someone might want to look into this more? Any comments welcome on this subject.

healthcancercuremedicinefenbendazole
