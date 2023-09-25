CANCER CURE ??

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Tippens a cancer patient who was given three months to live, took a combination of nutrients including Fenbendazole, while deciding not to change his diet & it worked.
Is there anything in this I don't know? Maybe someone might want to look into this more? Any comments welcome on this subject.