DRIP DRIP: CHRIS CUOMO AND NYC NURSE COMPARE VACCINE INJURIES!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I never thought I'd be posting Chris Cuomo clips but here they are. Make what you will of it.
Sources (thanks to the sub who sent this!)
https://twitter.com/citizenfreepres/status/1786788122094674106/mediaviewer
https://youtu.be/KKo6m6NmZeM?si=FbGwcHNH1aYz5V1Q
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report