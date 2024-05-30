BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UNDP - United Nations Demonic Propaganda - Digital ID Part 2
Freedom Fighter Radio
Freedom Fighter Radio
33 views • 11 months ago

The United Nation's Development Program which I'd like to call a Demonic Propaganda, is gaslighting, bribing, alluring, coercing, threatening, ridiculing you into compliance with their Digital ID agenda in this document publish on their website I discuss in this podcast episode! Please Share Share Share!




For Full length long form watching / listening, please watch full episodes on our Brighteon, Odysee and Bitchute Channels!!!




Facebook won't let us share the links to our streaming channels here/ Trust me i tried 3 times! So please go to www.ojtv.ca and give us your email address there to receive links by email!




Thank You and God Bless!

Keywords
new world ordertechnocracydigital idplandemic
