Living Exponentially: Kristina Karamo, MI GOP Chair
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Kristina Karamo took a few minutes to talk to Eileen about the chaos and division in the Michigan GOP. Despite all of their attacks and attempts to remove her as Chair, she is getting the job done!

Learn more at https://migop.org/ to learn more about her "Good Neighbor" program and her "Activist Tool Kit." Get Involved!  Get Educated!  Get Active!

https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

michigankristina karamoeileen teschliving exponentiallyrepublican politicsmichigan gopmi gop

