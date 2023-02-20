© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2/15/2023 Miles Guo: It is Miles Guo who proposed “the Way of Righteousness”, but ChatGPT credits Xi Jinping for it! When it comes to questions about Xi’s family, ChatGPT intentionally gives nonsense answers in order to mislead the public
#ChatGPT #theWayofRighteousness #theXiFamily #XiJinping #misleadthePublic
2/15/2023 文贵直播：ChatGPT居然把文贵的正道主义说成是习近平提出的！所有关于习家族的问题ChatGPT都胡乱说，旨在混淆视听误导公众
#正道主义 #习家 #习近平 #误导公众