Secretary General of Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah - appeared in a short Video Clip shared widely on social media - with a verse from Quran

Secretary General of Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (Lebanon) appeared in a short video clip shared widely on social media. The video was initially shared with a verse from the Quran which reads:

"So when the first of the two warnings would come to pass, We would send against you some of Our servants of great military might, who would ravage your homes – this would be a promise fulfilled."

Al-Isra, 17:5 of Quran

Adding this found also:

Hezbollah: We targeted the Israeli Misgav Am site with appropriate weapons and destroyed part of its equipment

Hezbollah statement:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

"Permission [to fight] has been granted to those who are being fought, because they were wronged. And indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory."

This is the Truth of Allah, the Most High, the Almighty.





At ten o'clock in the morning on Sunday, October 29, 2023, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the “Misgav Am” site with appropriate weapons and destroyed part of its technological and technical equipment. ‏

"And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, the Wise."

Sunday 10/29/2023 AD

13 Rabi’ al-Thani 1445 AH