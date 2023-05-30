X22 REPORT Ep. 3081b - [DS] Pushing [FF] Narrative, Insurrection Act Of 1807, Shot Heard Around The World

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3081b - May 30, 2023[DS] Pushing [FF] Narrative, Insurrection Act Of 1807, Shot Heard Around The World









The [DS] is in the process of trying to confuse the population, crimes is good, left is right and right is left, pedophilian is normal. The people are not buying what they are selling. The [DS] over through the US government on Nov 3 and completed the insurrection on Jan 6. Trump gave the signal was this the shot heard around the world. The people are now awake and they are breaking free of the system, they are pushing for freedom just like the colonist during the Lexington/Concord battles.





All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.





This Innovative Fan Helps Keep You Icy-Cool In Any Scenario:

http://www.airblastpro.com

Click The Link Above For 66% OFF ^^^